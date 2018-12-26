SHOPPING

What you need to know about returning unwanted holiday gifts

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on what to know about returning holiday gifts.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After a day of opening presents, there may be some that aren't so appealing and that means heading back to the stores to return them.

"If I had gifts I wanted to return I would do it tomorrow," said shopper Shantelle Bisson.

She won't be alone. Historically the busiest days for returns are Dec. 26 and 27.

"I made sure I got everything that people wanted, and if you don't like it, you'll be returning it," said shopper Vanessa Nunez.

Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts, and if you're one of those, there's something you should know about before you head to the stores Wednesday.

The number of days stores allow you to return those unwanted gifts can vary from 15, 30, or 45 days from the date of purchase. And the policy is stated on the receipt.

"I didn't realize that. That makes sense because they don't want a big crowd of people coming in after Christmas," said Bisson.

Many big retailers, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon, extend return policies over the holidays.

"I'll be prepared," said Nunez. "So I know Macy's has a 90 day return policy, so I know I have 90 days to return."

You should beware that not all products are included under that return policy.

7 On Your Side: 11 tips on happy returns of unwanted gifts
