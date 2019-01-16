What to buy and not buy in January!

The New Year brings new bargains, but there are a few things you'll want to not buy this month and others you'll see extreme savings in according to NerdWallet.First, stock up on all the Christmas décor from the clearance aisles like artificial trees, ornaments, and wrapping paper.You'll also want to start scoping out TV's because in the next few weeks we expect retailers to start slashing prices ahead of the big Super Bowl game on Feb. 3, which is a little over two weeks away.Fitness gear and fitness equipment will be discounted all month long with so many of us getting back into the gym this month.You'll want to hold off on buying any toys. There were hot sales during the holidays, but this month's sales aren't going to compare.Don't buy mattresses. It may be tempting with the New Year, but wait until next month when Presidents Day sales bring in bigger discounts.MLK Day sales will kick off this weekend. You can save big on clothing and home goods, including major discounts on linens.