SHOPPING

Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't fall for this Dollar General scam! (WTVD)

By
It's making the rounds on Facebook, but don't be tempted by what appears a $150 Dollar General coupon.

The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.

To get the fake coupon, you have to click on a link and then you are asked a series of questions.

"We encourage our customers not to click on any links associated with the coupon and to report the coupon to Facebook as misleading and fraudulent," a representative with the company said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingscamfacebookcouponsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
READY, SET, SHOP! These are the best Prime Day deals right now
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
More Shopping
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News