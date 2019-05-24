stretch your dollar

Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to save big on some of your favorite items.

Here's a list of the best deals this weekend:

Furniture
Stock up on indoor and outdoor furniture as well as appliances and mattresses this weekend.

Maytag
Maytag is running "May is Maytag" month, and they're offering up to a $700 rebate through June 5 on all appliances.

Macy's
The store is offering 20 percent off when you use the code MEMDAY. The sale ends on Monday.

JCPenney
Take 60 percent off t-shirts and bathing suits through May 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonstretch your dollarmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News