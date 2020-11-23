Top gifts, food and things to do this holiday season

This year, the holidays might look and feel a little different for all of us. That's why we took the stress out of finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, safe places to go with the family, as well as free stress reliever tips, and delicious holiday recipes.
Family Fun
Looking for a safe way to celebrate the holidays with family this year? We suggest always wear a mask, continue to social distance, video chatting with your family or creating a "Holiday Bubble". Here's our top list of safe places and attractions you can take your family around Houston, as well as things you can do virtually.
Our family fun list includes: Body Worlds at Houston Museum of Natural Science | Mayor's Holiday Spectacular | Moody Gardens Holiday Attractions | Dr. Seuss-inspired 'Hou-Ville' | Sugar Land Holiday Lights | Drive-Thru Light Shows | Find more family fun ideas here
Holiday Gifts Ideas
With the pandemic and holiday sales starting earlier than usual, most people are shopping online this year. We made it easier for you and compiled a list of top holiday gifts that you can find online that the whole family will love. From the hottest toys list to tech electronics here's our go-to list.
Find the full list of holiday gifts: Conn's 25 days of Christmas deals | Top 2020 Toys | Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things | Boozy Gifts | Online Shopping Tips | Find more holiday shopping ideas here
Holiday Stress Relief Tips
Feeling stressed about the holidays? We understand! With the pandemic and community shutdown, mental health issues have heightened and mental health providers in the Houston area have said they are seeing an increase in anxiety, depression and substance use. We want to help relieve some of your stress! We've put together our go-to stress relief tips.
Find the full list of stress relief tips: Box Breathing | Free Mental Health Advice | Top Stress Reliever Gift
Holiday Recipes
Need help finding that perfect recipe this holiday season? We're here to help! From fast and easy appetizers to delicious treats and drinks, we have a list your whole family will love! Our favorite - Elita's easy, 4 ingredient grilled chicken recipe you can make for any holiday.
Find the full list of recipes: Holiday Recipes | "The Goldbergs Cookbook" - 1980 recipe classics | Disneyland's Churro Recipe | Find more easy recipes here
