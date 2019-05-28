HTX

Tomball store puts new spin on antiquing with goats and quirky finds

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- When you walk into Nana's Main Street Cottage in Tomball, before you know it, you become a part of the family.

The furniture and antique store is run by three generations of the family, and like many stories, it all began with a wedding.

"We got married about seven years ago," laughed Darryl Romero. "We started taking all the furniture that we acquired from our past marriages."

Their homeowner's association wasn't a big fan of their daily garage sales, so in December 2015, the family started a new business.

The shop is located in historic Tomball on East Main Street, and visitors can buy items such as antique or hand-painted furniture, vintage items, unique collectibles, costume jewelry, and colorful yard art.



"We meet people from all over, and then we have repeat customers that come back with their family members," explained Romero's mother-in-law, who goes by the nickname 'Nana.'

Visitors can also pet goats during their visit, which has become a popular treat for children.



"They might be having a bad day and they'll come and speak with Nana," said Romero. "She'll speak with them for two or three or four hours. Then, they leave and they're so glad they came. That's what it's all about."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtomballshop localfurniturehtxcute animalsshoppinghtx tomballfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News