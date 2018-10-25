SHOPPING

Tired dad creates baby bottle that warms and cools more quickly

EMBED </>More Videos

A father's need to feed his baby led to the invention of a baby bottle that warms breast milk more quickly.

A father's need to feed his three-month-old baby led to the invention of a baby bottle that warms breast milk more quickly.

Ayal Lanternari designed the bottle with his best friend, Asaf Kehat.

Both are biomedical engineers.

Lanternari got the idea one night when he was warming up breast milk for his child, a process that normally takes 10 minutes or longer.

He was exhausted, and thought there had to be a better way.

He envisioned a round bottle that would spread breast milk into a thinner layer to allow for faster warming.

Lanternari and Kehat launched their company "Nanobébé" in 2013, and unveiled their product in February.

Lanternari says the bottle cuts the milk's warming time by more than half, and also cools breast milk twice as fast as a conventional bottle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbabyCNNu.s. & world
SHOPPING
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht
Discount shoppers finally have a Costco in Webster
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Rockets reportedly offer 4 first-rounders for Jimmy Butler
Father accused of leaving 2 small children home alone
Gas station clerk goes missing after online date
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Show More
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
More News