There is one week to go before Valentine's Day, and local florists are urging customers to order their flowers soon.KD's Florist has been serving Katy for 15 years.The place started out with just the owner and her husband working, but now has a staff of more than 15 people.This is the shop's busiest week of the year."Every year, it's the same story. They're waiting until the last day and then you have to stay long hours," explained owner Darina Koleckar.Some bouquets are already sold out.