1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout beer

CHICAGO, Illinois --
One thousand beer fans lined up outside the Lincoln Park Binny's early Friday morning for the annual release of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout.

The beer is released every year on Black Friday. The Lincoln Park store opened two hours early at 7 a.m. for the release.

Staff from Goose Island and Intelligentsia were on hand to hand out coffee to those who lined up overnight and the parking lot was closed to make room for the line. The beer is also available at other Chicago area Binny's locations.

Those waiting in line will be able to get a case of Bourbon County Stout.

Aside from the Original Bourbon County Stout, there is also the Reserve Bourbon County Brand Stout, Proprietor's Bourbon County Brand Stout, Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine, Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Stout, Bourbon County Brand Bramble Rye Stout, Bourbon County Brand Coffee Barleywine and Bourbon County Brand Midnight Orange Stout.
