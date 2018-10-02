HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Thanksgiving 2018: Stores announce plans to close for the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving (Shutterstock)

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Check back with this list as more stores announce their plans.

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingshoppingblack fridaythanksgiving
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Try these tricks to keep packages away from thieves
Target launching same-day delivery in Houston today
Thousands of retail store closures predicted for 2018
Last-minute shoppers have mere hours before Christmas
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
Celeb makeup artist greets screaming fans at opening of Morphe
Pearland's Coupon Queen could help you save big on groceries
Asian grocery paradise Z. Tao makes its debut in Katy
Houston Premium Outlets adds new stores for fall
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 exposed to powdery substance at Cruz's campaign office
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Trial starts for man accused of killing pizzeria employee
Missing 12-year-old Deer Park girl found safe at Cypress hotel
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Brothers allegedly strangled landlord and left body in sewer
Surveillance camera captures dad beating 6-year-old son
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Show More
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder after shooting at mall
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Flu-fighting foods to strengthen your immune system
More News