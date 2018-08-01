SHOPPING

99 Cents Only Stores offering shopping sprees for 9 Houston area teachers

EMBED </>More Videos

Shopping spree for teachers at 99 Cent Stores (KFSN)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Teachers, there's a special deal for you. 99 Cents Only Stores are giving away back to school shopping sprees for teachers.

The retailer says nine local teachers will win a 99-second shopping spree at the store. One lucky winner will also receive a grand prize of $9,999.99 to pay off student loans.

You have from now until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to enter the contest on the store's website. Winners will be selected and notified on Friday.

Participants must be 18 or older, be a resident of Texas and be employed by a Houston area school.

The shopping spree will be held on Friday, August 10.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingteachersshoppingback to schoolsave moneyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
14 tenants announced for Marcel Town Center on FM 1488
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
More Shopping
Top Stories
What ties Houston woman to man charged with her murder?
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Show More
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
68 luxury cars and motorcycles valued at $5.2M destroyed
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Man wins $250,000 in lottery, promptly plans wedding
Former First Lady Barbara Bush continues to blossom
More News