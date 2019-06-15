target

Target registers back online after nationwide outage leads to long lines

Cash registers in Target stores around the country are back online after a two-hour outage that snarled the retailer's stores on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Target blamed the outage on an "internal technology issue" in a news release, assuring customers that it "was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time."

"We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience," the Minneapolis-based retailer added.

The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.

Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.



Many customers who decided to wait out the outage said Target employees were handing out free drinks, snacks and coupons until the issue was resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.





