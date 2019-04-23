Shopping

Target recalling wooden toys due to choking hazard

Target has announced a major recall for playground toys. They're voluntarily recalling 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because they have small wheels that can become detached, posing a choking hazard.

The recall covers the "Bullseye's Playground" wooden toy vehicles, which were sold from October 2018 through November 2018 at Target stores and through its website.

The toys can be returned to the store for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrecalltoystarget
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News