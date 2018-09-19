SHOPPING

Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. (KTRK)

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is doing their car seat trade-in event.

Customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible until Saturday.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

The company has been holding this event each year since 2016.

Since launching the program, more than 306,000 seats have been recycled.

Click here to find a location participating in the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtargetfamilycar seatschildrenbaby
SHOPPING
Target 'Fun Run' offers weeklong specials and discounts
The Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall
2 new discount stores in Katy will really stretch your dollar
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
More Shopping
Top Stories
$15K reward to find who killed veteran in Spring driveway
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief
Show More
Ivanka Trump to tour Johnson Space Center on Thursday
Hired! Woman finds Friendswood bakery job through ABC13
Kendra Scott visits childhood cancer patients at MD Anderson
Tropical moisture moving toward Texas, rain likely this weekend
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
More News