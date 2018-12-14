At the top of every little girl's Christmas list is likely an American Girl doll. They aren't cheap, but consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez found a shop in Old Town Spring that could help you cut down the cost.It's called the Doll Hospital. Inside, owner Maryann Pizzolato, or Doc, isn't just restoring American Girl dolls back to life, she's selling some that are similar and more affordable."We have our lookalike dolls. They are made from the same materials, better quality, and we sell our dolls for $40," said Pizzolato.That's nearly 65 percent cheaper than the average cost of an American Girl doll."They are available in blonde, brunette, red hair, medium to dark skin tones, something for everyone," said Pizzolato.Pizzolato says she can help you out even if you already have a doll and just need a new outfit."We have costuming that starts at $10 and we have separate pieces that are $3-5. Some of our one-of-a-kind dresses go up to $30," explains Pizzolato.The Doll Hospital also has a huge selection of Disney princess dresses, such as a Cinderella gown for $22.95. You can get the glass slippers as well.Pizzolato can treat your doll to a spa day, which will remove nail polish and your everyday scuffs. She does warn that marker and ink doesn't typically come out.