Sears stores to close in Deerbrook and Willowbrook malls

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sears is set to close anchor stores in two Houston-area malls in the next two months, mall officials confirmed. The Sears locations that are closing are in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble, and Willowbrook Mall at 7925 FM 1960 W., Houston.Deerbrook Mall general manager Carlos Limontes said he was notified of the closure in early February, and the out-of-business sales began Feb. 6. Because Transformco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, owns the land parcel and the building in Deerbrook Mall, Limontes said the mall does not have much control over what business will replace the home appliances store.However, he said he is hopeful the company will redevelop the 147,000-square-foot space into something new.