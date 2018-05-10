SHOPPING

Save money with this Amazon Prime try before you buy shopping perk

EMBED </>More Videos

Try before you buy when you use Amazon Prime Wardrobe (KTRK)

By
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you may already know about Amazon Prime Wardrobe. It's a free service provided to members which might actually entice you to sign up.

With Amazon Prime Wardrobe it's a 'try before you buy' incentive.

ABC13 employee Holly Adams shared her very first experience with me.
"I shop on Amazon all the time," she said. "What I liked about this is I can put all of the items in my cart and it's going to come to me. I'm not charged anything and I have seven days to decide if I want to keep it or not."

The service is free. Adams' card wasn't charged and she has a 7-day grace period to decide what she wants to keep or return.

"I liked one out of five things. So this time around, shopping this way was a good experience," Adams said.

Checkout was pretty self-explanatory and Holly didn't run into any problems.

Try on everything at home, then repackage any unwanted items and drop off at a UPS location near you.

Adams said, "I'm hoping if the service takes off that they will add more brands and clothing for both me and kids because you can buy kids' clothing on there, too."

Adams says the best part of Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the relief of not paying for all your wants until after you've tried them on and really decide what you want to keep.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollaramazonclothingonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News