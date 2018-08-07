STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Save hundreds on back-to-school clothes shopping at the thrift shop

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you how to find brand new items with tags for as little as $2.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Back to school shopping for the kids doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, according to Too Cheap Blondes bloggers Pippa Williams and Jen Meneely, you can find brand new items at thrift shops for as little as $2.

"It's always a treasure hunt. You just never know what you're going to find," Williams said.

Williams and Meneely have more in common than their blonde hair. They love to thrift.

"I think just this week I found two Chanel items, high-end stuff," Meneely said. "A lot of times (I find stuff that's) new with tags," Meneely said.

When it comes to back-to-school savings, thrifting can save you hundreds.

"First off, kids' clothes aren't worn that much. Your kids normally have them for a year, so they have very little wear, and it's a great way to save money," Meneely explained.

At the Family Thrift Center off Highway 59 and Bellaire, Meneely's daughter Morgan and her best friend Amalia showed off some of their favorite finds from the thrift store.

They found a corduroy skirt and top for $2 each. Morgan even found jeans, a white top and flannel for $5.45 each.

"Your savings potential is huge. Average price here is $6, maybe $7 at the most. You can't go to a Target or Walmart for that price," Meneely said.

For another look, Amalia discovered a $2 overall set. Some of the other great finds include a green polo shirt with blazer for less than $15 for both, along with a denim skirt for $6.56 and a top for $5.45.

To find a Family Thrift outlet near you, check the store locator.

The prices drop by a quarter each day until everything is finally sold for 25 cents on Wednesdays.
