Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale

Head-to-toe @treschichouston it’s all part of their FAB “Fill-A-Bag” sale ! Details now on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/VZcD63wMZ7 — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) January 31, 2019

Whoo hoo! I sent @ChelseyABC13 my dream size 👗 and I hope she can get a great deal for me. Seriously though, you’ll want to like up for this one. Tune in! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/dUPeKuGizl — Samica Knight (@SamicaKnight13) January 31, 2019

You have a chance to fill up your closet with new clothes for just one price.Tres Chic is hosting its 'FAB' sale aka 'fill-a-bag.' You pay one flat fee for whatever you can stuff inside your bag.The FAB sale starts Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, the sale is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For the next three days, the half-off room will be 75 percent off retail prices.Tres Chic is located at 3414 Eastside Street.