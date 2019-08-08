stretch your dollar

Resale shop offering clothing for only $1 on tax-free weekend

By
Tax-free weekend is upon us and there's a jaw dropping sale to tell you about.

Tri-City Churches Resale Shop in Stafford is hosting a "Back-To-School Dollar Day" sale.

All of their clothing is $1 and there's no tax. They have racks and racks of gently worn clothing in mint condition. Some clothes still have tags.

Whether you're back-to-school shopping or upgrading your wardrobe, this is 100 percent guilt-free shopping.

"All the proceeds from our sales go directly to serve East Fort Bend Ministry," said Jackie Martinez, shop manager for Tri-City Resale.

The sale is Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The store is located at 425 Stafford Run Road.

All clothing will be $1, but they also have amazing furniture at great prices. There are mini refrigerators for $25 and lamps are available for under $10 dollars.

RELATED: These coupon apps could help you save more money this tax-free weekend
