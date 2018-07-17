READY, SET, SHOP! These are the best Prime Day deals right now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The global shopping event known as Amazon Prime Day is underway. The online retail giant's 36-hour sale for Prime members started Monday at 2 p.m., Houston time, and will last for 36 hours.
Here are some of the best deals we've found so far:
BRUNO MARC NEW YORK Men's Suede Leather Lace up Oxfords Shoes on sale for $14.39
Instant Pot pressure cooker, 6-quart on sale for $58.99
Keurig K-Elite, Brushed Silver Single Serve Coffee Maker and Laughing Man Colombia Huila K-Cup Pods, 44 ct on sale for $99.99
Amazon Essentials Boys' 5-Pack Short-Sleeve Pique Polo for $35.00
Amazon Essentials Girls' 5-Pack Short-Sleeve Interlock Polo for $35.00
French Toast Girls' Pull-On Pant on sale for $12.99
French Toast Boys' Straight Fit Stretch Chino Pant on sale for $18.12
AmazonBasics School Backpack - Clear on sale for $14.99
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition on sale for $289.99
TCL 40S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) on sale for $194.99
Up to 50% off jeans?!?— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 17, 2018
More #AmazonPrimeDay deals here: https://t.co/J9gavHVRhW@ChelseyABC13 pic.twitter.com/xL5kWojxIG
.@amazon is making things easy for #backToSchool shopping! Take a look #AmazonPrimeDay https://t.co/WpuRA3rZa4— Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) July 17, 2018
Some deals went live over the weekend for Prime members in advance of Prime Day.
You can also take your Prime status to Whole Foods for a discount off your grocery bill.
Look for the yellow sale signs in the store or online. All sorts of stuff will be marked down such as the organic and natural items, produce, proteins, prepared food and more.
Prime Members will get an additional 10 percent off those sale items. Plus, if you make a purchase, Whole Foods will put a $10 credit on your Amazon account to use toward Prime day shopping, so it's a win-win.
Whole Foods $10 credit w/ purchase for Prime Members
Just download the Whole Foods market app or head to Amazon to link your phone number to your account. The $10 bonus credit will be automatically added to your Amazon account by scanning the Whole Foods or Amazon app from your smartphone at the register.
Pre-Load up your cart
If you haven't already, place the items you want in your cart. That way when lightning deals strike with limited quantities for just a flashing amount of time, you just have to click checkout when the price drops.
Deal or dud? Track price history
Gotta wait til noon to find out how much these home cinemas will be!!! #AmazonPrimeDay releasing new items throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/MSmp2cW2Mh— Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) July 17, 2018
Next, make sure you're getting a deal, not a dud on Prime Day. Track the price to see if it's been offered for less previously at different times of the year like Cyber Monday or Black Friday. Sites like Rank Tracer provide hour-by-hour price histories, so you can determine if the deal is worthwhile.
Pre-shop competitors
Needing a new #SmartWatch ? #AmazonPrimeDay deals on @Fossil watches just released! https://t.co/CEA5vvziFs— Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) July 17, 2018
Amazon's competitors will surely be jumping on the Prime Day wagon. In advance, shopping expert Andrea Woroch, suggests simply asking a site like Ebay, or a brick and mortar store like Best Buy, if they're game to beat the "Prime price" when it hits.
"The bonus from the competition can be that there's no membership fee required, and you may get more bang for your buck if you get local stores to throw in a freebie like free installation," Woroch said.
Target is one of the places offering deals. A similar 5-pack of kids polo shirts going for $35.00 on Amazon was $10 cheaper on the Target website.
Boys' 5pc Short Sleeve Pique Uniform Polo Shirt - Cat & Jack for $25.00
Girls' 5pc Short Sleeve Pique Uniform Polo Shirt - Cat & Jack for $25.00
French Toast Boys' Slim Fit Uniform Chino Pants on sale for $11.09
Don't forget, you can always sign up for the 30-day free trial offered by Amazon to take advantage of members-only prices. Just don't forget to cancel if you don't want to be auto-billed $12.99 a month!
Good luck Prime shoppers!
Don't have Prime? It's not too late to become a member. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $119 a year.
The price went up from $100 to $119 on May 11 for new members and on June 16 for those with existing memberships.
Amazon says last year's Prime Day was its biggest sales day ever.