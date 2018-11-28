SHOPPING

Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean

EMBED </>More Videos

Teach your toddlers to clean with a Dyson of their own!

By
If you have a messy child, then this is the toy for them!

Casdon Toys has created a miniature version of Dyson's Ball Vacuum cleaner for kids.

It's the perfect size and height for children 3 and up to push around the house, and according to some parents, it actually works.

The mini Dyson features real working suction, realistic sounds, and twist and turn actions like the real thing.

Parents took to the comment section of Amazon to praise the toy, saying it can suck up small pieces of paper, hair, and dirt that are collected in a removable debris drawer.

One woman said it even helped her special needs son become less "terrified" of vacuuming.

Her comment reads: "He LOVES it and now vacuums along with us instead of running and crying! That to me is a huge win."

It's 25" tall and weighs just over 1.7 pounds.

It comes in red, purple, pink or yellow. The price starts at $19.39 on Amazon and goes up to $44.99.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoyschildrenshoppingamazonu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Cyber Monday: Why you could be paying more this year
Black Friday shopping is a contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Thousands of bugs could be living in your Christmas tree
What you need to know before getting a Christmas tree
More Shopping
Top Stories
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
Teen shot while sleeping on the couch
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
Show More
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags next week
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
More News