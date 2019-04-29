Old Town Spring: Take a step back in time

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to experience Spring back in the early 1900's, why not check out Old Town Spring?Back at the turn of the century, Spring was an economic powerhouse because two railroad lines met there.Over the years, the railroad moved to Houston and business slowed down.But, back in the 1960's, Old Town Spring was born and has remained a popular site for shopping, eating, and antiques ever since.Now, there are more than 150 businesses there."We're mom and pop shops and that's what shows out here because it's our heart, " explained business owner Effie Stees. "We invest all of our time and our heart out here, and that's what we want to show everybody.""I wish I could go back in time and live in this era," said visitor Rakan Khbies. "I love the old time stuff. I like history."