Old Navy $1 flip flop deal returns Saturday, with added chance you could win $24,000

Old Navy's $1 Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale is back!

On Saturday, June 15, the company will be holding its beloved sale where customers can buy a pair of flip flops for $1.

Before noon, those who buy more than 24 pairs will be given another pair for free.

The shoes must be bought in store. In-store pick up is not included in the sale.

This year, the company is kicking the sale up a notch with the Golden Flip Flop.

The special flip flops will be hidden in stores and online. Customers who find one will have a shot to win $24,000.

To help get customers' heads in the game, Old Navy sent out a few tips:

  • Search at eye level
  • Look around the whole store, except the flip flop section -- it's not there
  • Don't search through folded items or in bins
  • If searching online, think "summer" and "getting some sun on those legs"


Customers can find their local store on the company's website.
