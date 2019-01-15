HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event

The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition here in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a Houston tradition as immortal as the opening strings in Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker ballet - and like the guests who fill the stage for the party scene that sets the stage for one of the world's most beloved stories, the market takes over NRG Center with a crush of revelers, looking for one-of-a-kind gifts and treats to augment the holiday season.

Yet even as the Nutcracker Market heralds the arrival of winter - or the Bayou City's approximation of it - the market's organizers have an answer for those who find themselves too impatient to wait for the November event: get ready for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular.

Launching April 12-14 at NRG Center, the shopping weekend extravaganza boasts 150 merchants, 50 of whom are making their Houston market debut, all featuring an array of seasonal gifts, attire, jewelry, home goods, and goodies.

