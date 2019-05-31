stretch your dollar

Now is the time to get movie tickets for $1

By
Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez put together a list of things to buy and not buy this month.

Movie tickets
Going to the movies just got cheaper. Movie tickets are typically discounted during the summer, which means Regal Cinemas will now start offering $1 showings every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Swimsuits
Add a new swimsuit to your shopping cart, because the semi-annual sale at Victoria's Secret is on June 2. The sale will have apparel and swimsuits for up to 50 percent off.

Bath and Body Works and Brooks Brothers will also have a semiannual sale.

Grill
Do not buy a new grill. The demand is higher during the summer, which means the prices will go up. Wait until later in the season for the best discounts.

Designer clothes
Wait another month for designer clothes to start hitting the clearance rack during Nordstrom's anniversary sale. The sale usually starts at the end of July.

Also, Father's Day is on June 16, and many retailers are having sales leading up to the holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonsave moneystretch your dollarsales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News