Now is the time to get movie tickets for $1

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez put together a list of things to buy and not buy this month.Going to the movies just got cheaper. Movie tickets are typically discounted during the summer, which means Regal Cinemas will now start offering $1 showings every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.Add a new swimsuit to your shopping cart, because the semi-annual sale at Victoria's Secret is on June 2. The sale will have apparel and swimsuits for up to 50 percent off.Bath and Body Works and Brooks Brothers will also have a semiannual sale.Do not buy a new grill. The demand is higher during the summer, which means the prices will go up. Wait until later in the season for the best discounts.Wait another month for designer clothes to start hitting the clearance rack during Nordstrom's anniversary sale. The sale usually starts at the end of July.Also, Father's Day is on June 16, and many retailers are having sales leading up to the holiday.