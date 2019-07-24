Shopping

Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437K at Sotheby's auction, shatters world record

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.

Sotheby's says the Nike "Moon Shoes" broke the world auction record for a pair sneakers Tuesday.

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.



The auction house says collector Miles Nadal bought the shoes for a whopping $437, 500. Nadal says he plans to display the sneakers at his private museum in Toronto.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled running shoe for the 1972 Olympic trials. The sole of the shoe was actually created by melting rubber on his wife's waffle iron.

Only 12 pairs of the shoe were made. The pair that sold Tuesday is the only known set in the world in unworn condition.

The auction house said the previous world auction record was set in 2017 at $190,373, for a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoesauctionworld recordu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News