New vintage shop bringing back classic tees, jerseys and more

Houston Rags is a used clothing company that grades and reprocesses clothing that comes in from all over the U.S.
"We focus on quality and hand picking items and wholesale them out to other vintages and boutiques," said Arwa Hussain, Vintage Sales Manager.
They mainly focus on wholesale, but that will soon be changing. Soon, Houston Rags will have a new avenue for the everyday consumer to shop.
"We hope to open the shop and the floor up to the consumer by the end of the summer," said Hussain.
The shop is a room at the front of the warehouse full of classic tees, jerseys, furs, shoes and lots of denim.
"My T-shirts are anywhere from $8 to $10. Fur and leather are $50. It really depends on the type, make and when that garment was," said Hussain.
In the meantime, consumers can shop per piece online or you can shop per piece by following Houston Rags on Instagram at VTGATHOUSTONRAGS.
There is no set opening date yet, but ABC13 consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez will keep you updated.
Houston Rags is located is at 2300 Schlumberger Street.