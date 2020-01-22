New Meyerland H-E-B to replace store that flooded in Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas -- H-E-B will open its new Meyerland Plaza location Jan. 29 at 4700 Beechnut St., Houston.The 95,000-square-foot store will offer traditional H-E-B offerings, in addition to a slew of kosher offerings, including a dedicated bakery, butcher, sandwiches, and coffee shop, plus sections stocked with kosher frozen food, seafood and dairy products, said Hugh Sintic, manager for the new location, in an announcement to the Bellaire Business Association."We tried to bring everything together so that you can get all of your kosher products in one place," Sintic said.The new two-story building will house 712 parking spots on two levels. The store will sit adjacent to JCPenney, and the two will share walkway space on the second floor, Sintic said.Construction on the store began in early 2019.