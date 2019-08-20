New liquidation store in Pasadena offering Black Friday-style deals all year long

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoppers have a chance to score big savings on items such as big screen TVs, gas grills and even kitchen appliances.
Sheffield & Sheffield Liquidation recently opened a new store in Pasadena on Spencer Highway.
They sell discounted home goods, lawn and garden items, tools, and more at wholesale prices.
"The inventory here is ever changing and ever growing," said owner Kenneth Sheffield.
It's safe to say an item you see one day will most likely be gone the next.
"Some of the best deals that you'll see here, they're going to be on electronics or pools, BBQ pits, televisions," explained Sheffield.
For example, you can save more than half off a 43-inch Samsung TV.
"We'll scan it when it comes in with an app from the retailer," said Sheffield. "As you can see, this TV, Samsung 43 inch, is $277.99 retail, and then we have it here for $166.79."
Customers can score that hefty discount all because the box was damaged.
"My guys took it out, plugged it in to make sure it works, so there wasn't any damage in shipping," said Sheffield.
Sheffield said most of the time, products are considered brand-new and some still have the manufacturer warranty.
The store also sells back-to-school essentials such as Crayola crayons for 30 cents, Cra-Z-art crayons for 14 cents, and Polo-style t-shirts for $2.98.
"We get diapers, so this pack of diapers is 40 percent off retail," explained Sheffield.
Sheffield says they'll be receiving a shipment of merchandise Wednesday morning. The new Pasadena store is located at 2801 Spencer Highway.
Their Humble location is located at 8717 Humble Westfield Rd., Building 2.
You can follow their Facebook page for a first look at their deals.
