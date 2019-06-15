New James Avery charm will have you craving tacos

Taco Tuesday just got a bit more glamorous. James Avery Artisan Jewelry just released a taco charm.
The new charm resembles a bronzed stuffed taco shell embellished with vegetables. With the new charm foodies can enjoy taco Tuesday every week.
The taco charm is going for $62 online.
James Avery is known for creating charms geared towards food lovers. Last year, the company released a Whataburger charm in their second collaboration with the fast-food chain.
