Mother's Day flowers with real staying power

Mother's Day is coming up, and flowers always make a bright and cheerful gift. But you want to find blooms that last more than a day or two. Consider skipping the usual mixed bouquet and go with these interesting flowers that have more staying power.First, peonies. These beautiful flowers are currently in season and last about a week indoors once they're cut.Second, a flower that gives a similar look is the ranunculus. They have crepe paper-like blooms and can last a week or longer in a vase.Finally, alstroemeria are a great option. They come in a variety of colors and will give Mom two weeks of fresh blooms. Keep in mind, they do drink a lot of water so replenish the vase often.