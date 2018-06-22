SAFETY

Mother sending warning after two G.E. microwaves caught fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman sends warning after 2 microwaves catch fire (KTRK)

By
A woman in Colorado is sharing a warning after two of her G.E. microwaves caught on fire.

She said the first built-in microwave caught on fire shortly after she moved into her house. She thought it was a fluke so she ordered the same model. However, three weeks ago, she said the second microwave also caught fire.

She claims a G.E. representative told her microwaves catch fire all the time.

"I think it's an item that should be recalled. I think it has some sort of malfunction or defect or something," she said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are no recalls or incident reports on this G.E. model. The company has not made a comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingsafetyappliancesu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAFETY
2nd robbery suspect arrested after woman run over by car
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Jugging prevention tips: Robbery and assault outside northwest freeway gas station serves as warning for others
Police: Children found tied up in truck bed during traffic stop
"Stop the Bleed" kits installed in Ohio schools
More safety
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News