SHOPPING

Mom figures out what all moms wish they could shop for

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom takes on what all mothers need during a shopping trip

By
FLORIDA (KTRK) --
A Florida's mom recent trip to the mall is making other moms not only laugh, but realize their true needs.

Tiffany Jenkins, a parenting blogger, took a trip to the mall to ask moms to name some items they really needed.

Jenkins asked employees about self-washing dishes, locking blankets, and makeup that covers exhaustion from the past eight years.

The video received a lot of reaction from moms all over the world. They're chiming in about things they really need, and it's hilarious!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingblogparentingmotherhoodu.s. & worldfunny videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Target 'Fun Run' offers weeklong specials and discounts
The Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall
2 new discount stores in Katy will really stretch your dollar
More Shopping
Top Stories
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Sushi and water fight spark chase and standoff in W. Houston
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Suspect stabs couple over towed rental car in NE Houston
MISSING: 14-year-old girl disappears after leaving party
Man dead after killing his parents at retirement community
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Show More
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Highway patrol catches driver using dummy in carpool lane
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
3 arrested for funeral fund scam that included photos of boy
Ivanka Trump and Sen. Cruz to tour NASA today
More News