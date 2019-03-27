Mice take over mall food court Chick-fil-A

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania -- Shaniqua Canty could not believe her eyes. "It's like it was on the clock, they all came out running," says Canty.She's talking about mice scattering under and over tables, jumping around in the King of Prussia Mall food court last Wednesday.Canty grabbed a meal from Chick-fil-A just before closing time, 9 p.m., when she saw the rodents scurry around."One came out, one turned into three, and three turned into eight, and eight became 11! There were just so many," said Canty.After viewing the video, King Of Prussia Mall released this statement:Despite the disgusting ordeal, Canty says she won't rule out returning, "I probably will (go back). I probably will. I shop, and wherever Chick-fil-A is, I'll probably be!"