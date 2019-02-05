SHOPPING

Marie Kondo trend filling consignment stores with merchandise

It's a great time to expand your wardrobe thanks to the latest Netflix sensation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a great time to expand your wardrobe thanks to the latest Netflix sensation.

Marie Kondo has led Houstonians to bring truckloads of items to consignment shops. Consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez explains where to get the best deals and the upcoming styles in the video above.
