stretch your dollar

A THRIFTER'S DREAM: Get luxury goods at fraction of the price at Pink Elephant sale today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of items, from designer clothing and shoes to furniture and artwork, will be up for grabs today at the River Oaks Garden Club Pink Elephant sale.

Now in its 68th year, the oldest Houston rummage sale offers a little bit of everything.

The sale is set up in 11 departments and is celebrated for its bountiful women's section with treasures gently worn by some of Houston's most fashionable women, including vintage clothing and beautiful boutique dresses.

Women's clothing ranges from $8 - $30. For men, you can find belts and ties for a couple bucks.

Kid's clothing and toys are in the mix, too.

All the proceeds go back to educational and environmental projects in the community.

The sale is happening today only at the Bayou City Events Center on 9401 Knight Rd. from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is $1 per person and must be paid in cash. However, they now accept credit cards and checks at checkout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonartfurniturethrift storefashionstretch your dollarsales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Crosby thrift shop filled with hidden treasures
Don't wait for Black Friday: Best things to buy in October
Celebrate with birthday freebies in October
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Fatal accident leaves all lanes of Beltway 8 traffic blocked
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Show More
'Miracle baby' reunites with medical team who saved her life
3-alarm Main Street Market fire still causing delays downtown
Mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
Spooky fun with these FREE Halloween events
Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives
More TOP STORIES News