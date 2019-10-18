A THRIFTER'S DREAM: Get luxury goods at fraction of the price at Pink Elephant sale today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of items, from designer clothing and shoes to furniture and artwork, will be up for grabs today at the River Oaks Garden Club Pink Elephant sale.Now in its 68th year, the oldest Houston rummage sale offers a little bit of everything.The sale is set up in 11 departments and is celebrated for its bountiful women's section with treasures gently worn by some of Houston's most fashionable women, including vintage clothing and beautiful boutique dresses.Women's clothing ranges from $8 - $30. For men, you can find belts and ties for a couple bucks.Kid's clothing and toys are in the mix, too.All the proceeds go back to educational and environmental projects in the community.The sale is happening today only at the Bayou City Events Center on 9401 Knight Rd. from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Admission is $1 per person and must be paid in cash. However, they now accept credit cards and checks at checkout.