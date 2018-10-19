STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

A THRIFTER'S DREAM: Get luxury goods at fraction of the price at Pink Elephant sale today

Fluent in designer shopping? Skip the mall and head to this one-day-only sale.


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of items, from designer clothing and shoes to furniture and artwork, will be up for grabs today at the River Oaks Garden Club Pink Elephant sale.

Now in its 67th year, the oldest Houston rummage sale offers a little bit of everything.

The sale is set up in 11 departments and is celebrated for its bountiful women's section with treasures gently worn by some of Houston's most fashionable women, including vintage clothing and beautiful boutique dresses.

Houston thrift shopper Jen Meneely of the blog TooCheapBlondes found Tory Burch items on sale for $30, a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes for $24 as well as Salvatore Ferragamo goods for around $25.

You'll even find a table of shoes with designer brands marked for $2.

Women's clothing ranges from $8 - $30. For men, you can find belts and ties for a couple bucks.

Kid's clothing and toys are in the mix, too.

All the proceeds go back to educational and environmental projects in the community.

"This place is literally a thrifter's dream... a fashionista's dream," Meneely said.

The sale is happening today only at the Bayou City Events Center on 9401 Knight Rd. from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is $1 per person and must be paid in cash. However, they now accept credit cards and checks at checkout.
