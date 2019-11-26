Looking for a new holiday candle? Dunkin' has you covered

NEW YORK and CANTON, Mass. -- Tired of the classic peppermint-scented candle this holiday season? Dunkin' just announced it has paired up with a home fragrance brand in an effort to offer an alternative.
Home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick announced Monday in a news release that it has partnered with Dunkin' to launch three limited-edition candles inspired by some of the brand's most popular treats - Original Blend Coffee, Peppermint Mocha-Flavored Coffee, and Old Fashioned Donuts.
"Dunkin' is backed by such a passionate fan base who know the brand better than anyone, so it was essential we got the Homesick x Dunkin' range right," said Taylor Sicard, co-founder of Homesick's parent company Win Brands Group.
The collection looks to bring the Dunkin' experience into homes nationwide this holiday season.
The collection includes:
Original Blend - Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been "keeping America running all day, every day for nearly 70 years." The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent, the release said.
Peppermint Mocha - Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat.
Old Fashioned - Bask in the coziness of freshly-baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet, but subtle, scent of traditional warm spices.
Homesick's team of researchers and perfume chemists developed the scents, working closely with the Dunkin' culinary team to ensure each candle captures the essence of the product it represents. In addition to extensive research, taste testing, store visits and conversations with customers, the team studied specific ingredients found in each Dunkin' product recipe to inspire a balance of fragrance notes that Dunkin' fans everywhere will recognize, the release said.
Packaged in bold, vibrant prints that reflect Dunkin's pink and orange colors, the limited-edition collection became available Monday at homesick.com/dunkin for $29.95 each. Each candle is hand-poured with a coconut wax blend and will likely burn for 60 to 80 hours.
Looking for a new holiday candle? Dunkin' has you covered
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More