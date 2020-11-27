holiday shopping

Check out these Small Business Saturday and holiday markets in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- With Small Business Saturday coming, holiday shopping season has officially begun.

Here are some markets that feature small businesses, startups, artists, chefs and other local purveyors to put on the calendar. Most markets are outdoors with social distancing and mask requirements in place, and many offer virtual options.

Nov. 27-28: Black Friday Holiday Flea

The Holiday Flea returns to Silver Street Warehouse for a weekend of shopping that includes unique collectibles, vintage finds, art, mid-century furniture and other locally crafted products. The event also includes a full bar and food trucks. $5 admission; children under 12 are free. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 2000 Edwards St.

Nov. 28: Artisan Market at Urban South

The Urban South brewery has partnered with HTX Market for a Small Business Saturday market featuring local artisans and chefs selling food, jewelry, apparel and other items. The market is free to attend and is dog- and family-friendly. Attendees can also enjoy Urban South brews and Fainmous BBQ next door. 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. 1201 Oliver St., Houston.

Nov. 28: Montrose Art & Gift Market

The Printing Museum is hosting an outdoor market full of local artists, jewelers and makers, along with discounted museum admission. 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. 1324 W. Clay St., Houston.

Dec. 4-6: Holiday Market at Levy Park

Shoppers can find gifts by local vendors, such as Anvil Cards, Baker's Man and Cascabel Salsa, while enjoying the park and its restaurants Woodshed Smokehouse and Love Shack. Vendor lineups vary by day. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. 3801 Eastside St., Houston.

Dec. 5: 16th Annual Heights Holiday Market

The annual Houston Heights-area market, held at The Church at 1548 Heights, features a selection of vendors offering handmade and locally sourced art and goods, as well as local chefs. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 1548 Heights Blvd., Houston.

Now through Dec. 19: Flea by Night

Flea by Night has made a return for the 2020 holiday shopping season. Sponsored by Green Mountain Energy, local artisans and small-business owners are selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed and local goods every Saturday through Dec. 19, though with a reduced number of vendor booths. This year vendors are located on the White Promenade. 4p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. 1500 McKinney St., Houston.

Through Dec. 11: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has pivoted to an online shopping event for the 2020 holiday season. Online shoppers can find items from some 150 merchants from across the country, all showcasing unique holiday items, home décor, gourmet food, apparel, jewelry, toys, accessories, candles and more. The virtual market is open 24/7, though booth hours are generally 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. 713-535-3231.

Dec. 20: Heights Mercantile Holiday Market
Browse for gifts and artwork by local vendors at an outdoor market along the Heights Mercantile promenade. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 714 Yale St., Houston. 713-783-4444.
