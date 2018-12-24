List of retailers open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.
See the list below for retailers staying open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.
- Amazon is offering same-day delivery for Prime members.
- Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.
- Most Walmart stores will also be open until 6 p.m.
- Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's are all open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.
Hours may be different depending on the location.