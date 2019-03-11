Monday, March 11 is the last chance to use your Payless gift cards.
Payless is the latest retailer to join the large list of chains filing for bankruptcy and closing stores.
The shoe store chain filed for bankruptcy last month, and all 25,000 of its stores will begin closing at the end of March.
Popular retailers such as Charlotte Russe and Victoria's Secret have also experienced closings this year.
RELATED:
Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales
Charlotte Russe to close 94 stores, file for bankruptcy
Today is the last chance to use Payless gift cards
TOP STORIES
Show More