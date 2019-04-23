Shopping

Kohl's announces that soon Amazon returns will be accepted in all stores

You'll soon be able to return your Amazon packages to any Kohl's store.

The returns program will launch nationwide in July, the discount retailer announced on Tuesday.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

The program, known as Amazon Returns at Kohl's, is already available in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee after starting in 2017.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Key for Garage delivers packages to your garage for Amazon Prime members
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonu.s. & worldonline shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News