abc13 plus spring

ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers shows us one of her favorite places in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- This week we are highlighting Spring on HTX+, and one of my favorite places to visit is Antiques at the Barn.

There are so many wonderful treasures here. You'll find antiques, home décor, and unique items.

There are also live longhorns that are really cool to see!

Antiques at the Barn is located at 5602 Spring Stuebner Road and is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Make sure you come on by!

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingspringabc13 plus springabc13 plus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS SPRING
From oil and gas, to opening a shop 'On A Whim'
High school's culinary class has special meaning for students
Brazilian Joe's in Spring offers take on street food
Spring shop now offering CBD and hemp oil products
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Show More
'The firefighters of Houston have suffered enough:' HFD letter
Waves from Dorian pound 2nd story of home in Bahamas | VIDEO
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
Former NFL player opens Houston juice bar for healthy living
Houston's pool bar makes a splash with grand reopening bash
More TOP STORIES News