STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Tips on how much to spend on a wedding gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has tips if you need to buy someone a wedding gift. (Shutterstock)

By
If you've been invited to a wedding, the gift giving part can be a bit tricky, especially when it comes to how much to spend.

Wedding planning website The Knot polled 15,000 brides and newly married women about the best price range.

Here's what they said.

For a co-worker, a distant relative or family friend, don't spend less than $50.

For a relative or friend, the range is between $75 to $100.

For a close relative or friend, expect to spend $100 - $150, at least.

Here's one more gift giving tip from The Knot.

Married couples who took the survey said their favorite gifts were the big ticket items.

If you want to make that wish come true, plan to go in on the big-ticket item with a group of friends.

Chances are it's an item the couple wouldn't be able to buy themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingRoyal Weddingstretch your dollarweddings
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News