Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale

Presale begins for popular Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The wildly popular Nutcracker Market is a hot ticket for Christmas decor seekers.

On Monday, the Twitter feed of NRG Park, the annual host of the holiday marketplace spectacular, released a presale code for tickets: "NCM18".

The code will allow folks to purchase tickets to the Nutcracker Market on Ticketmaster.

Tickets go for $18 before fees, and the Nutcracker Market takes place from Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11, at NRG Center.

Earlier this year, in the run up of the market, organizers announced a new theme of "Cruising into Christmas."

One of Houston's most popular (and widely attended) shopping traditions is back with a new theme, hordes of new vendors, and a host of events.

