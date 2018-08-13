Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The wildly popular Nutcracker Market is a hot ticket for Christmas decor seekers.
On Monday, the Twitter feed of NRG Park, the annual host of the holiday marketplace spectacular, released a presale code for tickets: "NCM18".
The code will allow folks to purchase tickets to the Nutcracker Market on Ticketmaster.
LINK: Purchase Nutcracker Market tickets here
Tickets go for $18 before fees, and the Nutcracker Market takes place from Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11, at NRG Center.
Earlier this year, in the run up of the market, organizers announced a new theme of "Cruising into Christmas."
