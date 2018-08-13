Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3776038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of Houston's most popular (and widely attended) shopping traditions is back with a new theme, hordes of new vendors, and a host of events.

The wildly popular Nutcracker Market is a hot ticket for Christmas decor seekers.On Monday, the Twitter feed of NRG Park, the annual host of the holiday marketplace spectacular, released a presale code for tickets: "NCM18".The code will allow folks to purchase tickets to the Nutcracker Market on Ticketmaster.Tickets go for $18 before fees, and the Nutcracker Market takes place from Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11, at NRG Center.Earlier this year, in the run up of the market, organizers announced a new theme of "Cruising into Christmas."