Houston Premium Outlets adds new stores for fall

New retailers move in at Houston Premium Outlets.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Premium Outlets is celebrating its 10th anniversary by adding new retailers to the mix.

Shoppers can look forward to Bose, Call It Spring and Aerie.

Bose has everything from home theater systems to wave radios. It's expected to open later this year.

Call It Spring has the latest styles in footwear and accessories for both men and women. Aerie offers apparel for the ladies.

Speaking of Aerie, put a reminder in your phone. It's hosting a pop-up shop this Friday beginning at 2 p.m. and again on Saturday. It will be held at Discovery Green on both days.
