Houston jeweler giving away free 2 carat engagement ring just in time for Valentine's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Military members, listen up! If you're wanting to pop the question but are saving up for a ring, this giveaway is for you!

Jimmy The Jeweler, a famous Houston jeweler known for making custom pieces for celebrities, is giving away a 2.4 carat diamond engagement ring to a military service person just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Our servicemen and women work so hard for all of us to protect our freedom. This is a way I can say thank you and give one military couple a little help starting a family of their own this Valentine's Day," Jimmy said on his Instagram.



The stunning ring features the 2.4 carat diamond, surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds with a full eternity band.

In order to enter the giveaway, you must follow Jimmy on Instagram at @jimmyxboi and @donerightandco. He says the contest is open to any U.S. military service person in the country, not just the Houston area.

To nominate yourself or someone you know, send Jimmy an email at Sherrie@Boostonemarketing.com, sharing your story about the special person in your life and how the ring could help you propose this Valentine's Day.

Jimmy and his team will read all of the letters and pick on lucky winner whose story strikes them the most.

The winner of the custom-sized engagement ring will be announced on Jimmy's Instagram the week before Valentine's Day.

The deadline for email entries is February 4.

