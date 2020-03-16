Coronavirus

Houston-area malls adjust store hours due to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With grocery stores adjusting their hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, some Houston-area malls have followed suit.

Deerbrook Mall

The mall posted an update on its website explaining that starting Monday, March 16, the following hours will go into effect.

Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It also said it's canceling the Easter bunny experience.

First Colony Mall

Similar to the change at Deerbrook Mall, shortened hours will go into effect on Monday, March 16.

Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more about how First Colony Mall is taking steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Baybrook Mall

Starting Monday, March 16, hours will change to:

Monday - Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baybrook Mall says if you want to check hours by tenant, search the directory and click the tenant's name.

Memorial City Mall

Starting on Monday, March 16, Memorial City Mall is changing its operating hours:
Monday - Saturday: 12pm-7pm
Sunday: 11am-6pm
Ice Skate Memorial City is temporarily closed

To view the full list, read the mall's COVID-19 notice.

It doesn't appear that store hours have changed at the Houston Galleria, however the mall did release information about how it's responding to the coronavirus.

