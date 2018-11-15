It's the perfect gift for the person who puts ranch dressing on everything.
Hidden Valley is selling a magnum of its signature sauce, just in time for the holidays.
It comes in a 1.75 liter bottle, costs $25 and is gift wrapped.
The magnum goes on sale Dec. 3 on Hidden Valley's website. Now you'll have enough to pour it on your salad, fries, wings, whatever!
That's not all: Hidden Valley is also offering a full range of gifts for its loyal ranch lovers.
The even have a line of ugly Christmas sweaters, ornaments and wrapping paper for diehard fans.
